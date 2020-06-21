All apartments in Fair Lakes
Location

12646 Heron Ridge Drive, Fair Lakes, VA 22030

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2437 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brick front 2 car garage Townhome. 3 Levels with 9x10 bump-out. Deck off Breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen with island, new cooktop, new stainless steel double wall oven and refrigerator. Family room off kitchen with ceiling fan. Bright and airy living room. Spacious master bedroom with luxury bath, ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Large basement with gas fireplace, full bath, laundry room and walk-out to patio. ** After existing tenant vacate ~ New Hardwood floor will be installed throughout main level in living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, stairway to upper level and upper level hallway. New carpet will be installed in all bedrooms. New wood floor will be installed in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
