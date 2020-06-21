12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brick front 2 car garage Townhome. 3 Levels with 9x10 bump-out. Deck off Breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen with island, new cooktop, new stainless steel double wall oven and refrigerator. Family room off kitchen with ceiling fan. Bright and airy living room. Spacious master bedroom with luxury bath, ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Large basement with gas fireplace, full bath, laundry room and walk-out to patio. ** After existing tenant vacate ~ New Hardwood floor will be installed throughout main level in living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, stairway to upper level and upper level hallway. New carpet will be installed in all bedrooms. New wood floor will be installed in basement.