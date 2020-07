Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

**MOVE IN READY** WONDERFULLY MAINTAINED CONDO IN SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY; VIEWS OF TREES ON BOTH LEVELS; DECK ON MAIN LEVEL. CONVENIENT TO FAIR OAKS MALL, FAIR LAKES SHOPPING CENTER, OTHER SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS, KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES PLUS NEW STAINLESS STEEL WASHER AND DRYER. INTERIOR IN EXCELLENT CONDITION FRESHLY PAINTED AND ALL CARPETS CLEANED!