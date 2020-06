Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available 4/8/20. Bright & sunny. Contemporary style layout. Gourmet kitchen. Wood & Tile floors. Huge master bed with 2 CLOSETS, shower and soaking tub. dining room, plus a balcony. Water & trash include.Garage, Driveway & 1 permit. Next to Whole Foods & Fair Oaks Mall.Easy access to I-66, Rt 286 ,Rt 50 & Rt 29. Free Private Shuttle to Metro. Co-owner is a licensed agent. "no pets", Plz Remove Shoes. currently listed with old photos, will update to current photos later.