Fair Lakes, VA
12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD

12408 Liberty Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

12408 Liberty Bridge Road, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Come see this beautiful colonial style townhome set in the heart of Fair Lakes. Within walking distance to Whole Foods, Dicks Sporting, and many other restaraunts and retail. Convenient access to 66, Fairfax Co Pwky...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
Is 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
