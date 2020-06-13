Come see this beautiful colonial style townhome set in the heart of Fair Lakes. Within walking distance to Whole Foods, Dicks Sporting, and many other restaraunts and retail. Convenient access to 66, Fairfax Co Pwky...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
Is 12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12408 LIBERTY BRIDGE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.