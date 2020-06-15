All apartments in East Highland Park
3415 Reynolds Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3415 Reynolds Rd

3415 Reynolds Road · (804) 298-2848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3415 Reynolds Road, East Highland Park, VA 23223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3415 Reynolds Rd · Avail. Aug 10

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
3415 Reynolds Rd Available 08/10/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom, Freshly Renovated! - Adorably Renovated 2 BED/1 BATH featuring beautiful wood floors throughout. This home has been completely refinished and offers a natural light filled living room and kitchen with easy access to the utility room. Both bedrooms offer closet space with a traditional layout. You'll find a microwave, stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer available for your use in your new home.

The backyard is extremely spacious. On road or driveway parking for your vehicle.

Due to COVID-19, we are unable to conduct in person showings in occupied homes. Please review the video walk through in the link below: https://youtu.be/r_mhc_xkzNk

Do NOT apply through Zillow. Please apply directly on the Keyrenter Richmond website.

* No smoking.
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal
* $100 Lease Processing Fee
* $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4619492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Reynolds Rd have any available units?
3415 Reynolds Rd has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3415 Reynolds Rd have?
Some of 3415 Reynolds Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 Reynolds Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Reynolds Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Reynolds Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 Reynolds Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3415 Reynolds Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3415 Reynolds Rd does offer parking.
Does 3415 Reynolds Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 Reynolds Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Reynolds Rd have a pool?
No, 3415 Reynolds Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Reynolds Rd have accessible units?
No, 3415 Reynolds Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Reynolds Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Reynolds Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3415 Reynolds Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3415 Reynolds Rd has units with air conditioning.
