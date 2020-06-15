Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

3415 Reynolds Rd Available 08/10/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom, Freshly Renovated! - Adorably Renovated 2 BED/1 BATH featuring beautiful wood floors throughout. This home has been completely refinished and offers a natural light filled living room and kitchen with easy access to the utility room. Both bedrooms offer closet space with a traditional layout. You'll find a microwave, stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer available for your use in your new home.



The backyard is extremely spacious. On road or driveway parking for your vehicle.



Due to COVID-19, we are unable to conduct in person showings in occupied homes. Please review the video walk through in the link below: https://youtu.be/r_mhc_xkzNk



Do NOT apply through Zillow. Please apply directly on the Keyrenter Richmond website.



* No smoking.

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal

* $100 Lease Processing Fee

* $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.



No Cats Allowed



