3415 Reynolds Rd Available 08/10/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom, Freshly Renovated! - Adorably Renovated 2 BED/1 BATH featuring beautiful wood floors throughout. This home has been completely refinished and offers a natural light filled living room and kitchen with easy access to the utility room. Both bedrooms offer closet space with a traditional layout. You'll find a microwave, stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer available for your use in your new home.
The backyard is extremely spacious. On road or driveway parking for your vehicle.
Due to COVID-19, we are unable to conduct in person showings in occupied homes. Please review the video walk through in the link below: https://youtu.be/r_mhc_xkzNk
* No smoking.
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal
* $100 Lease Processing Fee
* $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.
No Cats Allowed
