Apartment List
/
VA
/
dunn loring
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM

100 Accessible Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Dunn Loring with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your prof... Read Guide >

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Dunn Loring
8611 COTTAGE STREET
8611 Cottage Street, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1153 sqft
Welcome Home! * Located in the Heart of Dunn Loring Woods * Bright and Cheerful 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, Ranch Home * Meticulously Maintained Lawn (Owner Takes Care of Lawn Care!) * Ultra Clean Condition * All Appliances in A-1 Condition * Just a
Results within 1 mile of Dunn Loring
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
51 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
30 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,743
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,017
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
45 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,654
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
32 Units Available
Pimmit Hills
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1210 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
15 Units Available
Vienna
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,676
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Results within 5 miles of Dunn Loring
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
20 Units Available
Falls Church
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,702
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
10 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
28 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,220
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
128 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
13 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
55 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
25 Units Available
North Central
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,722
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,528
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,633
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
14 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
Contact for Availability
Falls Church
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,790
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Falls Church
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1149 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1518 GINGERWOOD COURT
1518 Gingerwood Court, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2612 sqft
Major recent renovation. Brand new floor and paint throughout. House is in top shape.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North Central
8350 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8350 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 2 br 2 ba unit, Enclosed balcony with a great panoramic view, Renovated kitchen with new cabinet and granite counter, Newly installed hardwood throughout the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Dunn Loring
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
23 Units Available
The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,065
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Ashlawn at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,060
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1088 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
81 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
42 Units Available
Ballston - Virginia Square
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,935
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
950 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Residents have access to a lounge and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-66.
City Guide for Dunn Loring, VA

It is believed that Dunn Loring was the earliest planned subdivision in Fairfax County, and possibly in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It was founded in 1886 when an American general and his wife purchased 600 acres of land with the goal of developing a small town. In the early 1900s, land developers flocked to the region to begin subdividing the land into small parcels that have now become neighborhoods and areas in Dunn Loring.

Currently, Dunn Loring is a bedroom community of Washington, D.C., with a population of 8,803 in 2010. Development in the area has focused on the Dunn Loring Metro Station that goes directly to the nation's capital. A brand new shopping center, apartment complexes, and gorgeous rental condos in Dunn Loring mix with the existing infrastructure of older homes and historic buildings. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Dunn Loring, VA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Dunn Loring with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Dunn Loring. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

Similar Pages

Dunn Loring 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDunn Loring Apartments with BalconiesDunn Loring Apartments with GaragesDunn Loring Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dunn Loring Apartments with ParkingDunn Loring Apartments with PoolsDunn Loring Apartments with Washer-DryersDunn Loring Cheap Apartments
Dunn Loring Dog Friendly ApartmentsDunn Loring Pet Friendly ApartmentsDunn Loring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSugarland Run, VA
Seven Corners, VACascades, VABrambleton, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia