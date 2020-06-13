/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM
180 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2307 YVONNES WAY
2307 Yvonnes Way, Dunn Loring, VA
Stunning 5 bedroom 4.5 bath brick colonial on quiet cul-de-sac flooded w/sunlight & almost 4000 sq ft of living space. Gleaming hardwood flrs thru-out main & upper levels. Family room w/fpl, sep.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2200 HARITHY DRIVE
2200 Harithy Drive, Dunn Loring, VA
Prime Location*Superior Craftsmanship* Over 3,700 sq feet of luxurious space with 2 car garage, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, surround sound on all three levels, walk-out Rec Room w/wet bar, Spacious Master
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2154 ARDEN STREET
2154 Arden Street, Dunn Loring, VA
Available for occupancy on July 1, 2020. Tenant works from home due to the corona virus workplace shutdown.Agent and Client must wear protective gears to show the house.All Updated home in Dunn Loring community with 5 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8324 2ND AVENUE
8324 2nd Avenue, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1434 sqft
TYSONS/VIENNA - Picture perfect 3BD/3.5BA single family home in a great neighborhood just minutes to Tysons Corner, Mosaic District, parks and W&OD Trail! Home boasts an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2181 WOLFTRAP COURT
2181 Wolftrap Road, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1966 sqft
A beautiful end unit town home with two car garage. Convenient location close to Tysons Corner.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8415 HOLLIS LANE
8415 Hollis Lane, Dunn Loring, VA
Well maintained 3-level 4 BD 3 1/2 BA home in the Heart of Tysons / Vienna, quiet neighborhood and convenient to major routes and W&OD trail. Hardwood floors main level, Master Bedroom with walk-in closets and updated bathroom.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2200 SARAH WOODS COURT
2200 Sarah Woods Court, Dunn Loring, VA
STUNNING SPACIOUS FORMER MODEL W/BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES GOURMET CENTER ISLAND KIT & BRKFST RM, FORMAL LR & DR, FR WITH FRENCH DOORS TO DECK OVERLOOKING WOODS, LIBRARY, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVEL, GREAT MBR SUITE W/LUXURY BATH,
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8441 AMANDA PLACE
8441 Amanda Place, Dunn Loring, VA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8441 AMANDA PLACE in Dunn Loring. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2181 HARITHY DRIVE
2181 Harithy Drive, Dunn Loring, VA
Available immediately. Luxury designed masterpiece. The main level boasts gleaming hardwoods, transom windows, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast area and family room with fireplace. The master suite, sitting area, and walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Dunn Loring
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Idylwood
40 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
Tysons Central 123
47 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$7,076
1806 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 8 at 02:13pm
East Side
4 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1060 sqft
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8173 BOSS STREET
8173 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2032 sqft
Beautiful home in the heart of the most desirable Tysons** 4 LEVEL Townhome, 3 Bedroom/ 4,5 Bathroom, all ensuite bedrooms**Open floor plan** Main level has an inviting formal sitting and Dining room with family room that has cozy fireplace and a
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2127 HUTCHISON GROVE CT
2127 Hutchison Grove Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1827 sqft
- (RLNE5849237)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Courthouse
1 Unit Available
8037 Reserve Way
8037 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA
8037 Reserve Way Available 07/03/20 4BR End-Unit, Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step! - Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step*4BR Corner End-Unit is a beauty in heart of Tysons Corner*4-lvls of
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2506 Fallsmere Ct.
2506 Fallsmere Court, Idylwood, VA
2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Old Courthouse
1 Unit Available
7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE
7973 Tyson Oaks Circle, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1420 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1. NEW PRICE. Beautifully remodeled townhouse in a great location to Silver line and Dunn Loring Metro, 495, and 66. Updated 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 half baths, 3 level townhouse located near Tysons.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Old Courthouse
1 Unit Available
7928 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE
7928 Tyson Oaks Circle, Tysons Corner, VA
End-unit , 3-level TH in the heart of Tyson's Corner. 4 Bedrooms, 3.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2026 GALLOWS TREE COURT
2026 Gallows Tree Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1564 sqft
Absolutely Stunning! Heart of Tyson's. 3BR,2Full BA and 2 Half BA. Gleaming hardwood floors .One car garage. Sunny & Bright open Floor Plan. Gourmet Kitchen with fairly new appliances, granite counter top. All baths updated. Bay window.
Similar Pages
Dunn Loring 2 BedroomsDunn Loring 3 BedroomsDunn Loring Apartments with BalconyDunn Loring Apartments with Garage
Dunn Loring Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDunn Loring Apartments with ParkingDunn Loring Apartments with PoolDunn Loring Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VA