Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

4 BR, 2.5 BA remodeled home on a beautiful and quiet cul-de-sac in Vienna; newly painted bed rooms up level; open floor plan; modern kitchen with granite counter tops; all stainless-steel appliances; bay window; remodeled bathrooms; hardwood floors on the main level; large built-in bookshelves; two big car ports; large deck & fenced backyard; 1.3 miles to Dunn Loring Metro Station; close to 495 and 66; walk to Thoreau Middle school; VACANT, ready to move in!