Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

8205 Bell Lane

8205 Bell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8205 Bell Lane, Dunn Loring, VA 22182

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3br 3.5ba home. 1.5 miles to Dunn Loring Metro Station - Gorgeous 3br 3.5ba home. 1.5 miles to Dunn Loring Metro Station. Three bedrooms with a 4th room downstairs, not a legal bedroom but large room with a closet. Entry level has formal living room and dining room, large beautiful eat-in kitchen with bay window, granite counters, black appliances and ceramic tiled floors. Opens up to a two-story, sunken family room with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors to deck overlooking back yard. Hardwood floors throughout entry level. Upper level has three large bedrooms and two full baths. Master bedroom has bath en-suite and large walk in closet. Second and third bedrooms are huge, as is the hall bath. Lower level is fully finished with a huge rec or family room, full bath, 4th bedroom or office and laundry room. Great location! Very close to metro, minutes to Tysons Corner, 66, 495. Schools are Stenwood, Kilmer and Marshall and right across the street from Lorien Wood private school. One car attached garage plus driveway. Available NOW. Call Property Specialists Inc at 703-525-7010 for a showing.

Approx Sq Feet: 2361

LR: 18x12 DR: 14x10 Kitchen: 16x13 Family Room: 19x14 Rec Room: 22x12

MBR: 18x12 2nd BR: 15x11 3rd BR: 12x12 4thBR: 15x10

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $150,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Application Fee: $45/ applicant
Rent: $3,495
Security Deposit: $3,495 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: Now

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.

Pets: No

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 Bell Lane have any available units?
8205 Bell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 8205 Bell Lane have?
Some of 8205 Bell Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 Bell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8205 Bell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 Bell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8205 Bell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8205 Bell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8205 Bell Lane offers parking.
Does 8205 Bell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8205 Bell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 Bell Lane have a pool?
No, 8205 Bell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8205 Bell Lane have accessible units?
No, 8205 Bell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 Bell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8205 Bell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8205 Bell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8205 Bell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
