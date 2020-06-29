8205 Bell Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Gorgeous 3br 3.5ba home. 1.5 miles to Dunn Loring Metro Station - Gorgeous 3br 3.5ba home. 1.5 miles to Dunn Loring Metro Station. Three bedrooms with a 4th room downstairs, not a legal bedroom but large room with a closet. Entry level has formal living room and dining room, large beautiful eat-in kitchen with bay window, granite counters, black appliances and ceramic tiled floors. Opens up to a two-story, sunken family room with wood burning fireplace and sliding doors to deck overlooking back yard. Hardwood floors throughout entry level. Upper level has three large bedrooms and two full baths. Master bedroom has bath en-suite and large walk in closet. Second and third bedrooms are huge, as is the hall bath. Lower level is fully finished with a huge rec or family room, full bath, 4th bedroom or office and laundry room. Great location! Very close to metro, minutes to Tysons Corner, 66, 495. Schools are Stenwood, Kilmer and Marshall and right across the street from Lorien Wood private school. One car attached garage plus driveway. Available NOW. Call Property Specialists Inc at 703-525-7010 for a showing.



Approx Sq Feet: 2361



LR: 18x12 DR: 14x10 Kitchen: 16x13 Family Room: 19x14 Rec Room: 22x12



MBR: 18x12 2nd BR: 15x11 3rd BR: 12x12 4thBR: 15x10



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $150,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Application Fee: $45/ applicant

Rent: $3,495

Security Deposit: $3,495 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: Now



Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.



Pets: No



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



(RLNE5583166)