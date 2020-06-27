2202 HARITHY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Luxury oasis in the heart of Tyson's Corner that is convenient to everything. Minutes to shopping, groceries, restaurants and the metro. Luxury home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan with spacious family room with gas fireplace. Beautiful dining room with Juliette balcony and office on the main level. Upper level features grand owner's suite with two walk-in closets and spacious bath with separate tub and shower. There are two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room on the upper level. Lower level features spacious rec room with bar, bedroom and full bath. Outdoor area features deck with lower level patio and full fenced yard.