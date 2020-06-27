All apartments in Dunn Loring
Find more places like 2202 HARITHY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunn Loring, VA
/
2202 HARITHY DRIVE
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:11 PM

2202 HARITHY DRIVE

2202 Harithy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunn Loring
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2202 Harithy Drive, Dunn Loring, VA 22027
Dunn Loring

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Luxury oasis in the heart of Tyson's Corner that is convenient to everything. Minutes to shopping, groceries, restaurants and the metro. Luxury home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan with spacious family room with gas fireplace. Beautiful dining room with Juliette balcony and office on the main level. Upper level features grand owner's suite with two walk-in closets and spacious bath with separate tub and shower. There are two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room on the upper level. Lower level features spacious rec room with bar, bedroom and full bath. Outdoor area features deck with lower level patio and full fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 HARITHY DRIVE have any available units?
2202 HARITHY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2202 HARITHY DRIVE have?
Some of 2202 HARITHY DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 HARITHY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2202 HARITHY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 HARITHY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2202 HARITHY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 2202 HARITHY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2202 HARITHY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2202 HARITHY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 HARITHY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 HARITHY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2202 HARITHY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2202 HARITHY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2202 HARITHY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 HARITHY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 HARITHY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 HARITHY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 HARITHY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd
Dunn Loring, VA 22182

Similar Pages

Dunn Loring 2 BedroomsDunn Loring Apartments with Balcony
Dunn Loring Apartments with PoolDunn Loring Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dunn Loring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VA
Sudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDBuckhall, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University