2150 WESTGLEN COURT

Short term rental only (3-6 month's)>GORGEOUS, 3 level home in MOVE-IN CONDITION w/numerous recent updates>Desirable community in sought after Vienna>Incredible and very convenient location>3 levels, 5 Bedrooms + 4.5 baths>Spacious home, including: Large GREAT ROOM with stone fireplace and skylights; Big eat-in kitchen with TOP APPLIANCES and walkout to large deck overlooking nature; Separate dining room with Butler's Panty; Vaulted ceilings in Master suite w/sitting room, 3 closets + large master bath ; Nice sized bedrooms; Main level office w/walk-out to private SCREENED PORCH; Fully finished lower level with rec.room + full bath; tremendous amount of storage; mudroom; main level laundry room>2-car GARAGE>2 wood burning fireplaces>BEAUTIFUL rear yard to enjoy nature, games, picnics and has extra storage shed>Close to Tyson's Corner Center, Metro, a plethora of shopping and restaurants, Mosaic, downtown Vienna, W& OD bike trail and commuter routes>This home is it if you need a home to renovate your home, just moving to town and need time to shop for a home, or simply need a short term rental home>Sorry, no smokers