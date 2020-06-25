All apartments in Dumfries
Find more places like 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dumfries, VA
/
2230 FORT PICKENS COURT
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

2230 FORT PICKENS COURT

2230 Fort Pickens Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dumfries
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2230 Fort Pickens Court, Dumfries, VA 22026
Williamstown

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 level End unit townhouse. Basement with rear entrance with fireplace. Kitchen with new tiling and upgraded appliances. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Walk to bus stop. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have any available units?
2230 FORT PICKENS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dumfries, VA.
Is 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2230 FORT PICKENS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dumfries.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT offer parking?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have a pool?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have accessible units?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir
Dumfries, VA 22025

Similar Pages

Dumfries 1 BedroomsDumfries 2 Bedrooms
Dumfries Apartments with ParkingDumfries Apartments with Pool
Dumfries Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDWarrenton, VA
Greenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia