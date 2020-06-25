Rent Calculator
2230 FORT PICKENS COURT
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2230 FORT PICKENS COURT
2230 Fort Pickens Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2230 Fort Pickens Court, Dumfries, VA 22026
Williamstown
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 level End unit townhouse. Basement with rear entrance with fireplace. Kitchen with new tiling and upgraded appliances. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Walk to bus stop. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have any available units?
2230 FORT PICKENS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dumfries, VA
.
Is 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2230 FORT PICKENS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dumfries
.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT offer parking?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have a pool?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have accessible units?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 FORT PICKENS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
