Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

18130 TEBBS LANE

18130 Tebbs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18130 Tebbs Lane, Dumfries, VA 22026

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18130 TEBBS LANE have any available units?
18130 TEBBS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dumfries, VA.
Is 18130 TEBBS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
18130 TEBBS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18130 TEBBS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 18130 TEBBS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dumfries.
Does 18130 TEBBS LANE offer parking?
No, 18130 TEBBS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 18130 TEBBS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18130 TEBBS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18130 TEBBS LANE have a pool?
No, 18130 TEBBS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 18130 TEBBS LANE have accessible units?
No, 18130 TEBBS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 18130 TEBBS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18130 TEBBS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18130 TEBBS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18130 TEBBS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

