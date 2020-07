45778 PALACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage key fob access media room sauna

*COLONNADE AT DULLES TOWN CENTER/TUCKED AWAY BUT CENTRAL TO LOUDOUN COUNTY*ADJACENT TO 28*1 CAR GARAGE*10 FT BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS*SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, LOUNGE CHAIR SEATING THEATRE IN WALKING DISTANCE*PLUS ADDITIONAL AMENITIES W/REMINGTON APARTMENTS-BUSINESS CTR, SAUNA, THEATRE RM (KEY FOB ACCESS)*OPEN FLOOR PLAN*BAY WINDOW IN LIVING ROOM OVER LOOKS COMM AREA*UPGRADED WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL*BRIGHT WHITE KITCH W/SEPARATE BREAKFAST ROOM/ LOTS OF CABINET SPACE AND HUGE WALK IN PANTRY*SUN ROOM LEADS TO SPACIOUS DECK OVER LOOKING FENCED BACKYARD*MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 WALK IN CLOSETS AND A HUGE MASTER BATH*LARGE LOWER LEVEL RECREATION ROOM PREWIRED FOR SPEAKERS*FENCED BACKYARD*UNDER STAIR STORAGE*GARAGE DOOR OPENER*BRAND NEW CARPETS ARE BEING INSTALLED!