All apartments in Dulles Town Center
Find more places like 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dulles Town Center, VA
/
21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:57 AM

21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT

21753 Tottenham Hale Court · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dulles Town Center
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21753 Tottenham Hale Court, Dulles Town Center, VA 20166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Min 2 hr notice MUST for show~Single family home, for the price of a Townhouse! 3 lvl house with a garage and walk out basement! Open floor plan~Beautiful laminated wood floors on the entire main level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extended master bedroom with sitting area and super bath, fully finished walkout basement with 4th bedroom and full bath~'Walk to Claude More recreation center', Near to All shopping - Costco, Walmart, Dulles shopping center and 1 mile from Rt 7 and Rt 28 Please wear mask. Bring your sanitizer or gloves! Do not sit on any furniture. Try not to touch anything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT have any available units?
21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT have?
Some of 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dulles Town Center.
Does 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT does offer parking.
Does 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT have a pool?
No, 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr
Dulles Town Center, VA 20166

Similar Pages

Dulles Town Center 1 BedroomsDulles Town Center 2 Bedrooms
Dulles Town Center Apartments with PoolDulles Town Center Cheap Places
Dulles Town Center Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMiddletown, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VA
Friendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity