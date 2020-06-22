21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Min 2 hr notice MUST for show~Single family home, for the price of a Townhouse! 3 lvl house with a garage and walk out basement! Open floor plan~Beautiful laminated wood floors on the entire main level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extended master bedroom with sitting area and super bath, fully finished walkout basement with 4th bedroom and full bath~'Walk to Claude More recreation center', Near to All shopping - Costco, Walmart, Dulles shopping center and 1 mile from Rt 7 and Rt 28 Please wear mask. Bring your sanitizer or gloves! Do not sit on any furniture. Try not to touch anything.