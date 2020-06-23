21102 JOSEPH TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Fresh Paint for Entire Home, New Carpet on all Floors. A large townhome in a quiet neighborhood very close to Dulles Town Center with shopping/dining/transportation right around the corner! Excellent Location, close to Route 28 and Route 7. Great floor plan,three fully finished levels, 3BR and 3.5 Bath gas fireplace, lower level has a den with Full Bath and Kitchenette, beautiful deck, walk out basement to backyard, Just minutes to Dulles Airport & walking distance to Dulles Mall. Call Today to Tour Today! Available to Move in Right Away!