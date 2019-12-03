All apartments in Dranesville
1543 Sadlers Wells Dr.

1543 Sadlers Wells Drive
Location

1543 Sadlers Wells Drive, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated 4BR Single Home in great neighborhood - Property Id: 85806

Recently renovated home in the Hiddenbrook area, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, attached garage. Large yard with new enclosed deck, shed, storage area, attic. The home is recently renovated including new bathrooms, new floor, new roof, new windows, new doors, new kitchen with new cabinets, new granite countertops and new refrigerator, new heater/AC... Fireplace in low level.
Close to shopping center ( Cascades, Sterling Park, Dulles Park ). Close to Dranesville Elementary School. Great for family
Nice and quiet neighborhood. Please call 703-573-4006 to schedule viewing of the house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/85806p
Property Id 85806

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5327683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. have any available units?
1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. have?
Some of 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dranesville.
Does 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. offers parking.
Does 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. have a pool?
No, 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1543 Sadlers Wells Dr. has units with air conditioning.

