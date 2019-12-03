1543 Sadlers Wells Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated 4BR Single Home in great neighborhood - Property Id: 85806



Recently renovated home in the Hiddenbrook area, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, attached garage. Large yard with new enclosed deck, shed, storage area, attic. The home is recently renovated including new bathrooms, new floor, new roof, new windows, new doors, new kitchen with new cabinets, new granite countertops and new refrigerator, new heater/AC... Fireplace in low level.

Close to shopping center ( Cascades, Sterling Park, Dulles Park ). Close to Dranesville Elementary School. Great for family

Nice and quiet neighborhood. Please call 703-573-4006 to schedule viewing of the house.

Property Id 85806



No Pets Allowed



