Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

1467 Kingsvale Circle Herndon VA 20170

AGENTS WELCOME!

Wonderful home in highly desirable Kingstream community. FOUR (4) BRs on Upper Level! Master Bedroom has TWO walk-in closets. Open Concept Kitchen w/granite, center island & attached family room w/brick fireplace. Sliding door off FR to fenced-in backyard. LL unfinished for your belongings or playroom/workshop. POOL & TENNIS included. NEW METRO, FFX Co. Pkwy, Restaurants, Shopping!

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. EOH