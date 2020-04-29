Amenities
1467 Kingsvale Circle Herndon VA 20170
Wonderful home in highly desirable Kingstream community. FOUR (4) BRs on Upper Level! Master Bedroom has TWO walk-in closets. Open Concept Kitchen w/granite, center island & attached family room w/brick fireplace. Sliding door off FR to fenced-in backyard. LL unfinished for your belongings or playroom/workshop. POOL & TENNIS included. NEW METRO, FFX Co. Pkwy, Restaurants, Shopping!
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. EOH