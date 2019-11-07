All apartments in Dranesville
1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY

1435 Cellar Creek Way
Location

1435 Cellar Creek Way, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
This home is situated on a beautiful tree lined street close to Fairfax County Parkway, Rt. 7 Rt. 28 and Toll Road. Inside, this home has a stunning main level with a huge LR, DR plus a study. The large open kitchen flows nicely into a sunlit family room and overlooks a well-manicured back yard, with patio and stone wall. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main level. The upper level also has hardwood in the hallway and mater suite. The spacious master suite has a gorgeous walk-in closet with custom built closet organizer. The master bath is bright and open thanks to the sunlight and updated 12 X 12 ceramic tiles, granite counters and huge shower. The hall bath is also filled with sun from a skylight and has upgraded fixtures and tile. There's lots more space in the finished basement with recreation room and bath. The lot feels private, yet close to a quiet and cozy neighborhood. You have to see it before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY have any available units?
1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY have?
Some of 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dranesville.
Does 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY offer parking?
No, 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY have a pool?
No, 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY have accessible units?
No, 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

