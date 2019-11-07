1435 CELLAR CREEK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

This home is situated on a beautiful tree lined street close to Fairfax County Parkway, Rt. 7 Rt. 28 and Toll Road. Inside, this home has a stunning main level with a huge LR, DR plus a study. The large open kitchen flows nicely into a sunlit family room and overlooks a well-manicured back yard, with patio and stone wall. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main level. The upper level also has hardwood in the hallway and mater suite. The spacious master suite has a gorgeous walk-in closet with custom built closet organizer. The master bath is bright and open thanks to the sunlight and updated 12 X 12 ceramic tiles, granite counters and huge shower. The hall bath is also filled with sun from a skylight and has upgraded fixtures and tile. There's lots more space in the finished basement with recreation room and bath. The lot feels private, yet close to a quiet and cozy neighborhood. You have to see it before it's too late!