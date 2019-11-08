1425 FLYNN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge Colonial on cul-de-sac in sought after Hastings Hunt- Welcoming front porch invites you into a sun-filled 2 story foyer- the main level includes formal living and dining rooms, laundry (with brand new washer), den, powder room, updated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast area with bay window- adjoining family room with brick fireplace and glass doors that lead out to private fenced rear yard with patio- Top floor has Exquisite master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and master bath- 2nd and 3rd bedrooms plus hall full bath- Lower level rec room, another bonus room with a full bath, large utility room with additional storage area (crawl space)- new AC unit- electric car charging outlet in 2 car garage-new windows- convenience of the location to the nearby town centers/airport and accessibility by major roads: Fairfax Pkwy, Rt. 7, Dulles toll road. 1 sm pet considered, case by case with $50 mo pet rent- no smoking-