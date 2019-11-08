All apartments in Dranesville
Find more places like 1425 FLYNN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dranesville, VA
/
1425 FLYNN COURT
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1425 FLYNN COURT

1425 Flynn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dranesville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1425 Flynn Court, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge Colonial on cul-de-sac in sought after Hastings Hunt- Welcoming front porch invites you into a sun-filled 2 story foyer- the main level includes formal living and dining rooms, laundry (with brand new washer), den, powder room, updated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast area with bay window- adjoining family room with brick fireplace and glass doors that lead out to private fenced rear yard with patio- Top floor has Exquisite master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and master bath- 2nd and 3rd bedrooms plus hall full bath- Lower level rec room, another bonus room with a full bath, large utility room with additional storage area (crawl space)- new AC unit- electric car charging outlet in 2 car garage-new windows- convenience of the location to the nearby town centers/airport and accessibility by major roads: Fairfax Pkwy, Rt. 7, Dulles toll road. 1 sm pet considered, case by case with $50 mo pet rent- no smoking-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 FLYNN COURT have any available units?
1425 FLYNN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
What amenities does 1425 FLYNN COURT have?
Some of 1425 FLYNN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 FLYNN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1425 FLYNN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 FLYNN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 FLYNN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1425 FLYNN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1425 FLYNN COURT offers parking.
Does 1425 FLYNN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 FLYNN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 FLYNN COURT have a pool?
No, 1425 FLYNN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1425 FLYNN COURT have accessible units?
No, 1425 FLYNN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 FLYNN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 FLYNN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 FLYNN COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1425 FLYNN COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dranesville 3 BedroomsDranesville Apartments with Balcony
Dranesville Apartments with Washer-DryerDranesville Cheap Places
Dranesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University