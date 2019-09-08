Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dranesville
Find more places like 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dranesville, VA
/
12833 FANTASIA DRIVE
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12833 FANTASIA DRIVE
12833 Fantasia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dranesville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12833 Fantasia Drive, Dranesville, VA 20170
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great layout for this lovely home with updated kitchen and baths, hardwood flooring, fenced yard. Pride of ownership shows for this first time rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have any available units?
12833 FANTASIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dranesville, VA
.
Is 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12833 FANTASIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dranesville
.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Dranesville 3 Bedrooms
Dranesville Apartments with Balcony
Dranesville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dranesville Cheap Places
Dranesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VA
Lowes Island, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University