Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

12833 FANTASIA DRIVE

12833 Fantasia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12833 Fantasia Drive, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great layout for this lovely home with updated kitchen and baths, hardwood flooring, fenced yard. Pride of ownership shows for this first time rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have any available units?
12833 FANTASIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dranesville, VA.
Is 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12833 FANTASIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dranesville.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12833 FANTASIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
