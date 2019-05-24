All apartments in Dranesville
12804 NATHAN COURT

12804 Nathan Court · No Longer Available
Location

12804 Nathan Court, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Beautiful Remodeled home in sought after Kingston Chase neighborhood. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Gourmet /Great Room Kitchen w/all new Stainless Steel Appliances. Built in Office and Dining Room. Floor to Ceiling Wall of Pantry. Master Bedroom has walk in closet and Full Bath w/Jet Tub. Laundry room on Upper Level, Lower Lever has huge Family Room w/Wood burning Fireplace. Lower Level Bedroom has Full Bath, Walk in Closet, Kitchenette and Private Entrance. Makes a great Au Pair Suite! This one will go Fast! Owner is Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

