12804 NATHAN COURT

Amenities
Beautiful Remodeled home in sought after Kingston Chase neighborhood. Quiet cul-de-sac location. Gourmet /Great Room Kitchen w/all new Stainless Steel Appliances. Built in Office and Dining Room. Floor to Ceiling Wall of Pantry. Master Bedroom has walk in closet and Full Bath w/Jet Tub. Laundry room on Upper Level, Lower Lever has huge Family Room w/Wood burning Fireplace. Lower Level Bedroom has Full Bath, Walk in Closet, Kitchenette and Private Entrance. Makes a great Au Pair Suite! This one will go Fast! Owner is Agent.