12529 Philmont Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gorgeous home in sought after Ridgegate Woods community in Herndon! Beautiful brick front five bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial in prime location features a gourmet kitchen with beautiful countertops, cabinets and center island, hardwood floors and functional floor plan perfect for entertaining and everyday living. Huge finished basement can be used as a recreation room, additional living space or media room. Over-sized deck and tree filled back yard provide a park-like experience where you can enjoy outdoor activities with your favorite people. Pets ok with owner approval.