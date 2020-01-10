12529 Philmont Dr

Amenities
Gorgeous home in sought after Ridgegate Woods community in Herndon! Beautiful brick front five bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial in prime location features a gourmet kitchen with beautiful countertops, cabinets and center island, hardwood floors and functional floor plan perfect for entertaining and everyday living. Huge finished basement can be used as a recreation room, additional living space or media room. Over-sized deck and tree filled back yard provide a park-like experience where you can enjoy outdoor activities with your favorite people. Pets ok with owner approval.