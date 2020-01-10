All apartments in Dranesville
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:55 AM

12529 Philmont Dr

12529 Philmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12529 Philmont Drive, Dranesville, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in sought after Ridgegate Woods community in Herndon! Beautiful brick front five bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial in prime location features a gourmet kitchen with beautiful countertops, cabinets and center island, hardwood floors and functional floor plan perfect for entertaining and everyday living. Huge finished basement can be used as a recreation room, additional living space or media room. Over-sized deck and tree filled back yard provide a park-like experience where you can enjoy outdoor activities with your favorite people. Pets ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

