Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:28 AM

6249 OAKLAND DRIVE

6249 Oakland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6249 Oakland Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Oakdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, well upgraded and updated home ready for you and your family! This 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths home includes a Master Bedroom with a spacious Sitting room, 2 walk in closets, a spacious Master Bathroom with dual vanity sinks, separate shower and a soaking tub! Ceiling fans in almost all bedrooms, will keep you comfortable in this recently painted home! Upgraded bathroom tiles in each bathroom represents the quality that has gone to have this home ready to be rented! Upgraded Kitchen with new stainless-steel microwave, oven/range and refrigerator is ready for its first use. Beautiful new Granite Counter tops with a gorgeous back splash makes cooking enjoyable in this upgraded kitchen! Spacious Breakfast room, with a ceiling fan and plenty of Natural light makes Breakfast something to look forward to! Enjoy the spacious Family room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace or have a formal conversation in the living/dining combo room. Need an extra bedroom? Full legal bedroom and full bathroom in the basement for the extra guest and a walkout to the beautiful patio in the fully enclosed fenced backyard. Great privacy from the trees allows you to enjoy the time from the backyard or the spacious deck above. The two car garage allows direct entrance to the home or come through the beautiful tiled porch and through the hardwood foyer. Close to Quantico, major shops, restaurants, plazas, I 95 and major roads! Sorry, no pets or vouchers. New Garage door and refinished Hardwood flooring on main level!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE have any available units?
6249 OAKLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6249 OAKLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6249 OAKLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
