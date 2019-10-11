6249 OAKLAND DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, well upgraded and updated home ready for you and your family! This 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths home includes a Master Bedroom with a spacious Sitting room, 2 walk in closets, a spacious Master Bathroom with dual vanity sinks, separate shower and a soaking tub! Ceiling fans in almost all bedrooms, will keep you comfortable in this recently painted home! Upgraded bathroom tiles in each bathroom represents the quality that has gone to have this home ready to be rented! Upgraded Kitchen with new stainless-steel microwave, oven/range and refrigerator is ready for its first use. Beautiful new Granite Counter tops with a gorgeous back splash makes cooking enjoyable in this upgraded kitchen! Spacious Breakfast room, with a ceiling fan and plenty of Natural light makes Breakfast something to look forward to! Enjoy the spacious Family room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace or have a formal conversation in the living/dining combo room. Need an extra bedroom? Full legal bedroom and full bathroom in the basement for the extra guest and a walkout to the beautiful patio in the fully enclosed fenced backyard. Great privacy from the trees allows you to enjoy the time from the backyard or the spacious deck above. The two car garage allows direct entrance to the home or come through the beautiful tiled porch and through the hardwood foyer. Close to Quantico, major shops, restaurants, plazas, I 95 and major roads! Sorry, no pets or vouchers. New Garage door and refinished Hardwood flooring on main level!