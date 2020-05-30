5456 QUAINT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Freshly painted!! This beautiful single-family home with 4 bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet installed, and private backyard ready to rent call the agent for any questions. For the safety of all during COVID-19 times, Landlords requests that only potential renter and their agents can enter the home with a maximum of 4 people. Please wear booties, gloves and use sanitizer before entering the home. please advise clients not to touch anything like not opening drawers, etc. in the prevention of the virus. please make sure all doors secured. your cooperation will be appreciated.