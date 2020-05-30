All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 5456 QUAINT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
5456 QUAINT DRIVE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:27 AM

5456 QUAINT DRIVE

5456 Quaint Drive · (703) 445-5402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5456 Quaint Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Queensdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Freshly painted!! This beautiful single-family home with 4 bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet installed, and private backyard ready to rent call the agent for any questions. For the safety of all during COVID-19 times, Landlords requests that only potential renter and their agents can enter the home with a maximum of 4 people. Please wear booties, gloves and use sanitizer before entering the home. please advise clients not to touch anything like not opening drawers, etc. in the prevention of the virus. please make sure all doors secured. your cooperation will be appreciated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5456 QUAINT DRIVE have any available units?
5456 QUAINT DRIVE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5456 QUAINT DRIVE have?
Some of 5456 QUAINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5456 QUAINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5456 QUAINT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5456 QUAINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5456 QUAINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 5456 QUAINT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5456 QUAINT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5456 QUAINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5456 QUAINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5456 QUAINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5456 QUAINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5456 QUAINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5456 QUAINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5456 QUAINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5456 QUAINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5456 QUAINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5456 QUAINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5456 QUAINT DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity