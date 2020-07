Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Two level raised rambler with two bedrooms up and 2 bedrooms in the lower level, one full bath on each level plus a half bath in the master bedroom. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Cool down with the recent HVAC update. Walk through the dining room to deck overlooking large backyard and trees. Enjoy the lower level patio with intricate brick border.