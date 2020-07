Amenities

3 level townhouse, professionally cleaned along with carpets. Neutral colors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, new stove, microwave and dishwasher as of two years. New refrigerator on order. Spacious open floor plan on main floor, with walkout to deck facing mature trees. Backyard backs to woods.