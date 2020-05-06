All apartments in Dale City
Last updated May 6 2020

4980 KAREN ROAD

4980 Karen Road · No Longer Available
Location

4980 Karen Road, Dale City, VA 22193
Kirkdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A Lease Application Has Been Accepted. Absolutely stunning home. Allergen Free with hardwoods and ceramic tile throughout. You'll love the European flair kitchen. It's uniquely open with free-standing & separate refrigerator and freezer. Great for limiting the need to grocery shop frequently! Rooms provide true wood plantation blinds too. The kitchen sliding glass door leads to a back yard deck and the lower level great room has another sliding glass door leading to the back yard patio. Bathrooms are all updated with the same tile floor and surround. It's very neutral and all rooms are generously sized... including the super sized foyer. With the huge fenced backyard and covered front entrance, there's plenty of room for privacy on a cul-de-sac lot. There's even a finished garage with garage opener and add'l parking from the double-sized driveway. Pet's accepted on a case by case basis w/non-refundable deposit. If you're looking for a lease term longer than 12 months, the landlord has been known to extend after the 12th month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4980 KAREN ROAD have any available units?
4980 KAREN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4980 KAREN ROAD have?
Some of 4980 KAREN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4980 KAREN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4980 KAREN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4980 KAREN ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4980 KAREN ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4980 KAREN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4980 KAREN ROAD offers parking.
Does 4980 KAREN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4980 KAREN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4980 KAREN ROAD have a pool?
No, 4980 KAREN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4980 KAREN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4980 KAREN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4980 KAREN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4980 KAREN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4980 KAREN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4980 KAREN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

