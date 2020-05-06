4980 KAREN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A Lease Application Has Been Accepted. Absolutely stunning home. Allergen Free with hardwoods and ceramic tile throughout. You'll love the European flair kitchen. It's uniquely open with free-standing & separate refrigerator and freezer. Great for limiting the need to grocery shop frequently! Rooms provide true wood plantation blinds too. The kitchen sliding glass door leads to a back yard deck and the lower level great room has another sliding glass door leading to the back yard patio. Bathrooms are all updated with the same tile floor and surround. It's very neutral and all rooms are generously sized... including the super sized foyer. With the huge fenced backyard and covered front entrance, there's plenty of room for privacy on a cul-de-sac lot. There's even a finished garage with garage opener and add'l parking from the double-sized driveway. Pet's accepted on a case by case basis w/non-refundable deposit. If you're looking for a lease term longer than 12 months, the landlord has been known to extend after the 12th month.