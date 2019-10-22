All apartments in Dale City
4759 CHESWALD COURT

4759 Cheswald Court · No Longer Available
Location

4759 Cheswald Court, Dale City, VA 22192
Prince William County Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT!Beautiful 3 level, 4BR 3.5BA brick front home w/ open floor plan sitting on private Cul-de-sac. 2 story foyer, living room with bay window & arch columns join separate dining room. Gourmet kitchen with island and opens to sun room overlooking yard and deck. Master features luxury bathroom. Basement features bar with full size refrigerator, sink,lots of cabinets and seating room, rec room and den great for entertaining!!!IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4759 CHESWALD COURT have any available units?
4759 CHESWALD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4759 CHESWALD COURT have?
Some of 4759 CHESWALD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4759 CHESWALD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4759 CHESWALD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4759 CHESWALD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4759 CHESWALD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4759 CHESWALD COURT offer parking?
No, 4759 CHESWALD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4759 CHESWALD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4759 CHESWALD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4759 CHESWALD COURT have a pool?
No, 4759 CHESWALD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4759 CHESWALD COURT have accessible units?
No, 4759 CHESWALD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4759 CHESWALD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4759 CHESWALD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4759 CHESWALD COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4759 CHESWALD COURT has units with air conditioning.
