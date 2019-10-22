4759 CHESWALD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome Home! NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT!Beautiful 3 level, 4BR 3.5BA brick front home w/ open floor plan sitting on private Cul-de-sac. 2 story foyer, living room with bay window & arch columns join separate dining room. Gourmet kitchen with island and opens to sun room overlooking yard and deck. Master features luxury bathroom. Basement features bar with full size refrigerator, sink,lots of cabinets and seating room, rec room and den great for entertaining!!!IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.