4681 Whitely Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! 2 Level home features Gourmet Kitchen with Siltstone Counters, SS Appliances, and Ceramic Backslash. Main floor features Kitchen, Dining/Living Room. Sliding glass door off of Living Room to Fully fenced in backyard with storage shed. Upper level features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Close to Commuter Parking, Shopping, Restaurants, and more! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.