4681 Whitely Ct
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

4681 Whitely Ct

4681 Whitely Court · No Longer Available
Location

4681 Whitely Court, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! 2 Level home features Gourmet Kitchen with Siltstone Counters, SS Appliances, and Ceramic Backslash. Main floor features Kitchen, Dining/Living Room. Sliding glass door off of Living Room to Fully fenced in backyard with storage shed. Upper level features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Close to Commuter Parking, Shopping, Restaurants, and more! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4681 Whitely Ct have any available units?
4681 Whitely Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4681 Whitely Ct have?
Some of 4681 Whitely Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4681 Whitely Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4681 Whitely Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4681 Whitely Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4681 Whitely Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4681 Whitely Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4681 Whitely Ct offers parking.
Does 4681 Whitely Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4681 Whitely Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4681 Whitely Ct have a pool?
No, 4681 Whitely Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4681 Whitely Ct have accessible units?
No, 4681 Whitely Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4681 Whitely Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4681 Whitely Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4681 Whitely Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4681 Whitely Ct has units with air conditioning.

