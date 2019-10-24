4662 Whitaker Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BE THE FIRST TOTALLY RENOVATED

Undergoing top-to-bottom, front-to-back RENOVATION-- Newly renovated 2 level townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom. Freshly painted ceilings and walls. New vanities and bathtub. New kitchen cabinets and countertops with new appliances. Luxury Vinyl planks floors throughout the house with carpeted staircase. New sliding door out to newly installed deck with fenced backyard. Convenient to I-95, Potomac Mills, local shopping and dining, and Historic Occoquan. Walk to Dale City Recreation Center and Library.



ALL NEW. BE THE FIRST!!!



No application fee. $50 for credit check.



Smoking NOT allowed.

Pets NOT allowed.