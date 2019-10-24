All apartments in Dale City
4662 Whitaker Pl

4662 Whitaker Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4662 Whitaker Pl, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

BE THE FIRST TOTALLY RENOVATED
Undergoing top-to-bottom, front-to-back RENOVATION-- Newly renovated 2 level townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom. Freshly painted ceilings and walls. New vanities and bathtub. New kitchen cabinets and countertops with new appliances. Luxury Vinyl planks floors throughout the house with carpeted staircase. New sliding door out to newly installed deck with fenced backyard. Convenient to I-95, Potomac Mills, local shopping and dining, and Historic Occoquan. Walk to Dale City Recreation Center and Library.

ALL NEW. BE THE FIRST!!!

No application fee. $50 for credit check.

Smoking NOT allowed.
Pets NOT allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 Whitaker Pl have any available units?
4662 Whitaker Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4662 Whitaker Pl have?
Some of 4662 Whitaker Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4662 Whitaker Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4662 Whitaker Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 Whitaker Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4662 Whitaker Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4662 Whitaker Pl offer parking?
No, 4662 Whitaker Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4662 Whitaker Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4662 Whitaker Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 Whitaker Pl have a pool?
No, 4662 Whitaker Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4662 Whitaker Pl have accessible units?
No, 4662 Whitaker Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 Whitaker Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4662 Whitaker Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4662 Whitaker Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4662 Whitaker Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
