4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

4343 George Frye Cir is a house in Woodbridge, VA 22193. This 3,542 square foot house sits on a 10,751 square foot lot. ONLY THE BASEMENT IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT!! ! OWNER OWNS A DOG SO TENANT NEEDS TO BE DOG FRIENDLY!!! Tenant will use the basement pad / den with FULL BATH with plenty of storage space. There is a Full Refrigerator provided, microwave will be provided as well. Tenant has access to the kitchen, free to use all kitchen appliances and the dining table in the sun room next to the kitchen and use of deck with BBQ grill. Tenant does not have access to the upper rooms except the laundry. Basement includes living room furniture, TV, book and shelves. You may rearrange furniture. Very near Potomac Mills. PLEASE SCHEDULE SHOWING ONLINE OR CALL AGENT 571-398-4644 to schedule showing. NO COMBO, NO SENTRILOCK. CALL AGENT TO SHOW! $45 application in Money order or certified check to Keller Williams Realty to process application.