Dale City, VA
4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE

4343 George Frye Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4343 George Frye Circle, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
4343 George Frye Cir is a house in Woodbridge, VA 22193. This 3,542 square foot house sits on a 10,751 square foot lot. ONLY THE BASEMENT IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT!! ! OWNER OWNS A DOG SO TENANT NEEDS TO BE DOG FRIENDLY!!! Tenant will use the basement pad / den with FULL BATH with plenty of storage space. There is a Full Refrigerator provided, microwave will be provided as well. Tenant has access to the kitchen, free to use all kitchen appliances and the dining table in the sun room next to the kitchen and use of deck with BBQ grill. Tenant does not have access to the upper rooms except the laundry. Basement includes living room furniture, TV, book and shelves. You may rearrange furniture. Very near Potomac Mills. PLEASE SCHEDULE SHOWING ONLINE OR CALL AGENT 571-398-4644 to schedule showing. NO COMBO, NO SENTRILOCK. CALL AGENT TO SHOW! $45 application in Money order or certified check to Keller Williams Realty to process application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE have any available units?
4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE have?
Some of 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4343 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

