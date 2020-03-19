4253 GLENDALE ROAD

Amenities
Great home in Dale City with updated kitchen, large family room on lower level as well as screened porch outside the family room with concrete flooring - perfect for storing furniture, etc. or for pets. Large shed for storage also. (looks awful but dry inside). Updated carpet & more. AC replaced 2 years ago. Kitchen totally redone about 4-5 years ago. Fenced rear - some items need repair but the owner will take care of everything when the tenants have moved. He'll do interior first & exterior after tenants move in.Tenants will only allow showings on the weekends - tenant works from home.