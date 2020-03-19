4253 GLENDALE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in Dale City with updated kitchen, large family room on lower level as well as screened porch outside the family room with concrete flooring - perfect for storing furniture, etc. or for pets. Large shed for storage also. (looks awful but dry inside). Updated carpet & more. AC replaced 2 years ago. Kitchen totally redone about 4-5 years ago. Fenced rear - some items need repair but the owner will take care of everything when the tenants have moved. He'll do interior first & exterior after tenants move in.Tenants will only allow showings on the weekends - tenant works from home.