All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 4253 GLENDALE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
4253 GLENDALE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:40 PM

4253 GLENDALE ROAD

4253 Glendale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4253 Glendale Road, Dale City, VA 22193
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Dale City with updated kitchen, large family room on lower level as well as screened porch outside the family room with concrete flooring - perfect for storing furniture, etc. or for pets. Large shed for storage also. (looks awful but dry inside). Updated carpet & more. AC replaced 2 years ago. Kitchen totally redone about 4-5 years ago. Fenced rear - some items need repair but the owner will take care of everything when the tenants have moved. He'll do interior first & exterior after tenants move in.Tenants will only allow showings on the weekends - tenant works from home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4253 GLENDALE ROAD have any available units?
4253 GLENDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4253 GLENDALE ROAD have?
Some of 4253 GLENDALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4253 GLENDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4253 GLENDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4253 GLENDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4253 GLENDALE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4253 GLENDALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 4253 GLENDALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4253 GLENDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4253 GLENDALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4253 GLENDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4253 GLENDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4253 GLENDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4253 GLENDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4253 GLENDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4253 GLENDALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4253 GLENDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4253 GLENDALE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia