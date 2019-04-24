All apartments in Dale City
4084 Croaker Ln
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

4084 Croaker Ln

4084 Croaker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4084 Croaker Lane, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12f38d00e6 ----
tOk...this one is going to WOW you!! HGTV kind of WOW!!Hardwoods on main level, remodeled kitchen you will fall in love with, new sparkling white cabinets, granite counters, state of the art stainless steel appliances, a remote control hood vent, glass tile back splash, separate dining room with updated light fixture, family room off kitchen with wood burning fireplace, deck, fenced in back yard, 3 bedrooms upstairs, all with ceiling fans, 2 remodeled bathrooms that are straight out of a magazine!! Finished basement with gorgeous new floors, garage AND fresh paint throughout!!!THIS PLACE IS GORGEOUS!!t IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.

Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4084 Croaker Ln have any available units?
4084 Croaker Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4084 Croaker Ln have?
Some of 4084 Croaker Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4084 Croaker Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4084 Croaker Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4084 Croaker Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4084 Croaker Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4084 Croaker Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4084 Croaker Ln offers parking.
Does 4084 Croaker Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4084 Croaker Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4084 Croaker Ln have a pool?
No, 4084 Croaker Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4084 Croaker Ln have accessible units?
No, 4084 Croaker Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4084 Croaker Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4084 Croaker Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4084 Croaker Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4084 Croaker Ln has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

