Completely remodeled late 2016 house for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Dale City, near Quantico. New kitchen with ceramic tile floors, new cabinets, stainless stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. New bathrooms and all fixtures, completely refinished maple hardwood floors upstairs, new laminate downstairs. Four bedrooms, two down, two up. Finished lower level with living areas on upper and lower levels.Heat is newer gas boiler with hot water baseboards.