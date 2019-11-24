All apartments in Dale City
3803 DANBURY CT
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:22 PM

3803 DANBURY CT

3803 Danbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

3803 Danbury Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Darbydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL RAISED RAMBLER WELL TAKEN CARE OF WITH OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE, BEAUTIFUL SUN ROOM, NICE DECK, FULLY FENCED YARD EAT IN KITCHEN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 DANBURY CT have any available units?
3803 DANBURY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 3803 DANBURY CT have?
Some of 3803 DANBURY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 DANBURY CT currently offering any rent specials?
3803 DANBURY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 DANBURY CT pet-friendly?
No, 3803 DANBURY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 3803 DANBURY CT offer parking?
Yes, 3803 DANBURY CT offers parking.
Does 3803 DANBURY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3803 DANBURY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 DANBURY CT have a pool?
No, 3803 DANBURY CT does not have a pool.
Does 3803 DANBURY CT have accessible units?
No, 3803 DANBURY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 DANBURY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 DANBURY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3803 DANBURY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3803 DANBURY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
