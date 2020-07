Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking media room

Amazing 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with tons of upgrades. Over 5,000 square feet of living space. Hardwood floors on main level. Library, family room with gas fireplace, beautiful gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large breakfast room/sunroom off kitchen. Recreation room, 5th bedroom, full bath and Media room in basement. Large deck off rear of home and fully fenced back yard. Must see!!!!