3630 Serendipity Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Welcome Home! HUGE 3 level, single family home in Stacys Ridge Community. This home boasts over 4,800 square feet. Office/Library on main floor could be a main floor master with a full bath around the corner! This home has it all! On the main level you have your formal living and dining room and a HUGE 2 story family room overlooking the BIG kitchen with kitchen island and a breakfast nook. Lots of hardwood flooring on the main level. Make your way up to the 3rd level where you will find a HUGE master bedroom with full luxury bath and don't miss that large walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, full bath, and a laundry room complete this level. Make your way down to the fully finished basement that is multigenerational for entertaining and recreation. Basement has a mini kitchen, full bath, den and living room. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.