Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Wow! Fantastic 3 level townhouse with hardwood floors throughout the main level, granite countertops in the fantastic kitchen. Open floor-plan great for entertaining. Deck off the kitchen faces mature trees. Finished lower level with Rec Room and a bedroom with full bathroom. Walk-out to fenced in deck. NO GRASS TO MOW HERE! You will love the neutral decor and great location.!