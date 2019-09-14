All apartments in Dale City
3523 Emory Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

3523 Emory Lane

3523 Emory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Emory Lane, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Do you love to entertain but can't find the space? This is the home for you! From lazy days rocking on the front porch greeting neighbors to Bunco night in the spacious living room and kitchen to the neighborhood barbecue on the huge back deck and covered patio with its built-in fire pit, this home is an entertainer's dream! Wood floors in high traffic areas and granite counters in roomy kitchen make clean up a breeze. Carpet in living area and bedrooms creates cozy spaces to relax and wind down. When the guests are gone, retreat upstairs to the amazing master suite. Dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub and a walk-in closet you have to see to believe. Located near I95 Expressway and minutes from shopping and dining at Potomac Mills. Pets ok with owner approval; 20 lbs or less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Emory Lane have any available units?
3523 Emory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 3523 Emory Lane have?
Some of 3523 Emory Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 Emory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Emory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Emory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 Emory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3523 Emory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3523 Emory Lane offers parking.
Does 3523 Emory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3523 Emory Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Emory Lane have a pool?
No, 3523 Emory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Emory Lane have accessible units?
No, 3523 Emory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Emory Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 Emory Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3523 Emory Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3523 Emory Lane has units with air conditioning.
