3523 Emory Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Do you love to entertain but can't find the space? This is the home for you! From lazy days rocking on the front porch greeting neighbors to Bunco night in the spacious living room and kitchen to the neighborhood barbecue on the huge back deck and covered patio with its built-in fire pit, this home is an entertainer's dream! Wood floors in high traffic areas and granite counters in roomy kitchen make clean up a breeze. Carpet in living area and bedrooms creates cozy spaces to relax and wind down. When the guests are gone, retreat upstairs to the amazing master suite. Dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub and a walk-in closet you have to see to believe. Located near I95 Expressway and minutes from shopping and dining at Potomac Mills. Pets ok with owner approval; 20 lbs or less.