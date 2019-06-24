2881 Bowes Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbbd728027 ---- Welcome Home! Stunning 2 level 3BR 2.5BA townhouse with new paint throughout! Kitchen features SS appliances and granite countertops. Open dining room and living room with sliding glass door to deck, fully fenced in back yard backing to trees! Large master bedroom with full bath. Close to I-95, shopping, and restaurants. Location, Location, Location IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.



