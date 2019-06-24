All apartments in Dale City
2881 Bowes Lane

2881 Bowes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2881 Bowes Lane, Dale City, VA 22193
Birchdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbbd728027 ---- Welcome Home! Stunning 2 level 3BR 2.5BA townhouse with new paint throughout! Kitchen features SS appliances and granite countertops. Open dining room and living room with sliding glass door to deck, fully fenced in back yard backing to trees! Large master bedroom with full bath. Close to I-95, shopping, and restaurants. Location, Location, Location IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.

12 Months Disposal Dryer Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 Bowes Lane have any available units?
2881 Bowes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 2881 Bowes Lane have?
Some of 2881 Bowes Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2881 Bowes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2881 Bowes Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 Bowes Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2881 Bowes Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 2881 Bowes Lane offer parking?
No, 2881 Bowes Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2881 Bowes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2881 Bowes Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 Bowes Lane have a pool?
No, 2881 Bowes Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2881 Bowes Lane have accessible units?
No, 2881 Bowes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 Bowes Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2881 Bowes Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2881 Bowes Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2881 Bowes Lane has units with air conditioning.
