Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous updated 2-level, end-unit townhome for rent. This is a huge 3-bed, 2 bath home with over 1,400 of living space. Located minutes from 95, commuter lots, and Potomac Mills; you~re close to everything and anything. Huge main level with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Three large bedrooms upstairs with a private master bathroom. Pet friendly, case-by-case basis. This one can~t be beat.