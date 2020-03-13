14910 DAYTONA COURT

Amenities
Beautiful and Gorgeous Updated house in heart of Dale City w/ 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms. This house features Large Family Room, Dining Room, Large Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Solid Hardwood Floor on main level, Luxury Crown Moldings, *FRESH PAINT* throughout this bright house with plenty of sun light. *Walk Out Basement* offers Large Rec Room with fireplace, Laundry Room and Private In-law Suite with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and Wet-Bar with separate entrance. Sit and relax on front porch or have fun with entire family on backyard patio. Huge fenced flat backyard offers you plenty of space to do gardening and landscaping. Pets allowed on case by case bases. Must See today!! Professional pictures will be updated soon!!