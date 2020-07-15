Rent Calculator
14858 SWALLOW COURT
14858 Swallow Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14858 Swallow Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE THREE LEVEL TOWNHOUSE 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS****EASY ACCESS TO 95, ROUTE 1, AND THE SHOPPING CENTERS***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14858 SWALLOW COURT have any available units?
14858 SWALLOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
Is 14858 SWALLOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14858 SWALLOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14858 SWALLOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14858 SWALLOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dale City
.
Does 14858 SWALLOW COURT offer parking?
No, 14858 SWALLOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14858 SWALLOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14858 SWALLOW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14858 SWALLOW COURT have a pool?
No, 14858 SWALLOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14858 SWALLOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 14858 SWALLOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14858 SWALLOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14858 SWALLOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14858 SWALLOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14858 SWALLOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
