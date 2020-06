14723 Birchdale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENT THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! FULLY FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT, COVERED DECK W/ ADD STORAGE BELOW. SHED (AS IS) FENCED BACK YARD, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, NEWER HVAC, ROOF, UPDATED BATH, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC FLOORS, EAT IN KITCHEN, SUPER CLEAN AND READY FOR NEW TENANT / OWNER TODAY! WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS IN HOME. IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.