14603 ENDSLEY TURN
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:03 PM
1 of 10
14603 ENDSLEY TURN
14603 Endsley Turn
Location
14603 Endsley Turn, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated Dale City townhome! New modern bathrooms and brand new kitchen. A short drive from everything this growing community has to offer. Owner is considering rent to own options as well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have any available units?
14603 ENDSLEY TURN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dale City, VA
.
Is 14603 ENDSLEY TURN currently offering any rent specials?
14603 ENDSLEY TURN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14603 ENDSLEY TURN pet-friendly?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dale City
.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN offer parking?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not offer parking.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have a pool?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not have a pool.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have accessible units?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not have accessible units.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not have units with air conditioning.
Anne Arundel County Apartments
