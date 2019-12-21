All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 14603 ENDSLEY TURN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
14603 ENDSLEY TURN
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:03 PM

14603 ENDSLEY TURN

14603 Endsley Turn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

14603 Endsley Turn, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated Dale City townhome! New modern bathrooms and brand new kitchen. A short drive from everything this growing community has to offer. Owner is considering rent to own options as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have any available units?
14603 ENDSLEY TURN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 14603 ENDSLEY TURN currently offering any rent specials?
14603 ENDSLEY TURN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14603 ENDSLEY TURN pet-friendly?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN offer parking?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not offer parking.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have a pool?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not have a pool.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have accessible units?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not have accessible units.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14603 ENDSLEY TURN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14603 ENDSLEY TURN does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia