Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 5BR 3Bath single family home in cul-de-sac neighborhood. Large back yard with fence and privacy, Total square footage for both levels is 2460!!! Concrete driveway holds 2 cars, plus extra parking on the street. Only small pets allowed. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Listing agent is related to owners.