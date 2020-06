Amenities

Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Split Foyer home on large lot , fenced level backyard with storage shed. Home features upgraded neutral w/w carpet on upper level and beautiful hardwood floors on lower level. Kitchen has been remodeled and features cherrywood cabinets,new countertops,stainless steel appliances. Baths have also been remodeled. Ready for a new Tenant. Will it be you?