Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included pool internet access

Your own heaven. Large basement with separate entrance walk-out to nice garden setting with patio and pool. One large bedroom, one full bath with tub, large living area. Use of kitchen, washer, dryer. All utilities included except wifi. Call agent at 703-593-7182 for appointment to see .