14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible

This beautiful 3 Bedroom & 4 Bathroom End-Unit Townhome has everything you could imagine!It features hardwood laminate flooring throughout, lower level has fireplace with access to fenced yard, main level has a large eat in kitchen with island, granite countertops, 42 in cabinets and spacious bump out with access to the large deck. Master bedroom located on the 3rd level is very spacious with walk-in closet and large windows that allows lots of natural light; master bathroom has dual vanity, separate shower and jetted garden tub. All of this conveniently located just minutes away from Potomac Mills Mall and walking distance to school, bus stops, and additional shopping.