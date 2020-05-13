All apartments in Dale City
14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE

14139 Madrigal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14139 Madrigal Drive, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
This beautiful 3 Bedroom & 4 Bathroom End-Unit Townhome has everything you could imagine!It features hardwood laminate flooring throughout, lower level has fireplace with access to fenced yard, main level has a large eat in kitchen with island, granite countertops, 42 in cabinets and spacious bump out with access to the large deck. Master bedroom located on the 3rd level is very spacious with walk-in closet and large windows that allows lots of natural light; master bathroom has dual vanity, separate shower and jetted garden tub. All of this conveniently located just minutes away from Potomac Mills Mall and walking distance to school, bus stops, and additional shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE have any available units?
14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE have?
Some of 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14139 MADRIGAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
